Southern success at NZ Rowing Champs

The winning ways continued for southern clubs at the 2017 New Zealand Rowing championships final day on Lake Ruataniwha, Twizel on Saturday. Nathan Cohen, Hayden Cohen, Max Dawson and Dylan Milford stood on the Meridian South Island Rowing Centre's podium in the men's senior quad medal presentation to receive Invercargill Rowing Club's third gold medal of the championships.

