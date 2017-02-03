Snag-A-Slip looks to grow with $1.2 million in new financing
After snaring $1.2 million in new financing, Snag-A-Slip is poised to take a big step toward its goal of becoming the Priceline of boat slip booking. The Baltimore-based company plans to use the new funding to overhaul its online and mobile application, add 30 employees to its staff of 45, and add hundreds more marinas to its network.
