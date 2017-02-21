Show-boating from Federer

Roger Federer and Tomas Berdych take part in a mini-tennis game on a boat on the Vltava River in Prague to promote the inaugural Laver Cup The great Roger Federer has played tennis in numerous locations around the world and now he has taken to the high seas [the Vltava River at any rate]! Federer and Tomas Berdych rallied with each other on a boat which went under Prague's Charles Bridge, as they promoted the inaugural Laver Cup. The competition will take place in Prague between 22-24 September and will see Europe take on a Rest of the World team.

