Sen. Ritchie lobbies lawmakers in Ottawa to ease boating restrictions
State Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, told members of the Canadian Parliament Wednesday that the St. Lawrence River is a unique international waterway that does more to bring the United States and Canada together than it does to separate the two countries. Mrs. Ritchie was in Ottawa to give testimony before Parliament's Senate Defense and Security Committee.
