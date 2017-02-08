Santa Cruz harbor mouth dredging makes headway, director says
SANTA CRUZ >> While the rest of the region was scrambling to react to the latest winter deluge Tuesday, the Santa Cruz Small Craft Harbor's entrance dredging efforts took a leap forward, according to the agency's director. Port Director Lisa Ekers said conditions were right to make a headway on the winter buildup, which has been blocking most boat traffic ingress and egress in recent weeks.
