Santa Cruz harbor mouth dredging makes headway, director says

13 hrs ago

SANTA CRUZ >> While the rest of the region was scrambling to react to the latest winter deluge Tuesday, the Santa Cruz Small Craft Harbor's entrance dredging efforts took a leap forward, according to the agency's director. Port Director Lisa Ekers said conditions were right to make a headway on the winter buildup, which has been blocking most boat traffic ingress and egress in recent weeks.

