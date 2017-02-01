Randall Lyons named executive director of MMTA
The Massachusetts Marine Trades Association announced the selection of Foxboro resident Randall Lyons, CMM to the position of association executive director. He succeeds Nathalie Grady of Framingham who recently left the association for a new job.
