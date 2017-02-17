Pyramid Lake Opens to Limited Recreat...

Pyramid Lake Opens to Limited Recreational Use

Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe says they are opening Pyramid Lake to limited recreational use and that public safety due to flood recovery is still a concern. Nixon, NV: After over two months of recovery from extensive flood damage, the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe has opened some areas of Pyramid Lake to the public for recreational activities including fishing, boating, camping, and day use.

