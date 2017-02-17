Progressive Insurance Miami Internati...

Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show 2017 Innovation Award winners announced

Read more: Boating Industry

The National Marine Manufacturers Association and Boating Writers International honored winners of the 2017 Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show Innovation Awards on Friday, Feb. 17, recognizing new consumer marine products, presented during the innovation breakfast held at Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin. This year's program evaluated 63 products across 23 categories.

