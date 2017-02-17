Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show 2017 Innovation Award winners announced
The National Marine Manufacturers Association and Boating Writers International honored winners of the 2017 Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show Innovation Awards on Friday, Feb. 17, recognizing new consumer marine products, presented during the innovation breakfast held at Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin. This year's program evaluated 63 products across 23 categories.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boating Industry.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D...
|Feb 8
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC