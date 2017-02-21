Police identify missing 18-year-old in Douglas County
Rescue crews in Douglas County continue to search for an 18-year-old man who has been missing since a boating accident late Saturday night. This is an extremely hard time for us as we wait for news of our loved one, Cameron Kirchner.
