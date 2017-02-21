Police divers on training mission find a sunken rental boat 30 feet below
During a training exercise on using side-scan sonar last week, Florida Keys enforcement officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's new dive team successfully found the 26-foot deck boat. The rented boat "began to take on water and rolled over and sank near Molasses Reef," said Officer Bobby Dube, an FWC spokesman.
