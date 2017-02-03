Paul Daniels' widow found performing tricks 'too emotional' after he died
The widow of magician Paul Daniels has said she stopped doing tricks after he died because it was too emotional for her. Debbie McGee, who started out as Daniels' on-stage assistant, said her own tricks had always been part of her repertoire but she stopped performing them after the death of her husband.
