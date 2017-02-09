Oregon considers creating fees for no...

Oregon considers creating fees for nonmotorized boats

Read more: The Columbian

Driftboaters, kayakers, sailors and others running boats without motors may soon - for the first time - start paying toward their playing on Oregon's public waterways. The Oregon State Marine Board will ask the Oregon Legislature to create and fund a new nonmotorized boating program that would help pay for upkeep of boat ramps, other facilities and marine patrol programs heretofore paid largely by fees charged to motorized boaters.

