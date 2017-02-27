North Light Yacht Club and Emerald Coast Marine merge, create Emerald Coast Marine Center

North Light Yacht Club and Emerald Coast Marine announced a merger to form the Emerald Coast Marine Center, The new company is led by three boating industry veterans including Shawn Talpey, president & chief operating officer; Keri Doscher, vice president; and Jeff Orbin, vice president of marketing and development. The new partnership creates a comprehensive boat sales, service, rental, marina and yacht club experience for boaters throughout the Florida Panhandle.

