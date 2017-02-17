Nmma Csi award for Volvo Penta

One can experience first-hand how the combination of Volvo Penta's Glass Cockpit and joystick has changed the way boaters can monitor, control and maneuver their entire vessel with ease. Photo Volvo Penta The National Marine Manufacturers Association has presented the 14th consecutive annual Customer Satisfaction Index award to Volvo Penta for its gasoline sterndrive engines.

