MIYC Blessing of the Fleet

All boaters and boating organizations on Marco Island are invited to participate in the 2017 Marco Island Blessing of the Fleet, sponsored by the Marco Island Yacht Club . The Marco Island Yacht Club Bridge will be in formation as the boats pass in review after Chaplain Richard Blauw has blessed the fleet.

