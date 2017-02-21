Marcus Hutson pleads guilty in boatin...

Marcus Hutson pleads guilty in boating death

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Fulton Leader

A plea agreement has been reached in the matter of State of Tennessee vs. Marcus Hutson. According to Assistant District Attorney, Lisa M. Miller, Hutson of Jackson pled guilty Feb. 15 in Decatur County Circuit Court to vehicular homicide, BWI , and reckless operation of a motorboat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fulton Leader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boating Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... Feb 8 Lift 2
News Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10) Dec '16 King 112
News Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Steverino 69
Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16) Jul '16 6978hkrjh 1
News Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Johnny South Knox... 3
News OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16) May '16 PFD 1
News Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16) May '16 SWAT practices there 1
See all Boating Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boating Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,261 • Total comments across all topics: 279,044,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC