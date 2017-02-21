Marcus Hutson pleads guilty in boating death
A plea agreement has been reached in the matter of State of Tennessee vs. Marcus Hutson. According to Assistant District Attorney, Lisa M. Miller, Hutson of Jackson pled guilty Feb. 15 in Decatur County Circuit Court to vehicular homicide, BWI , and reckless operation of a motorboat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fulton Leader.
