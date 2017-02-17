Kootenai County prosecuter considers charges in 3 fatalities
The Kootenai County Prosecutor's Office is considering whether to bring charges in a boating accident last summer that left three people dead. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office has forwarded to the prosecutor its findings in the July 30, 2016, accident on Lake Coeur d'Alene.
