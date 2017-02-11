Jose Fernandez -- Girlfriend To Give Birth Soon ... Estate Calls Wrongful Death Suit A Low Blow
Late Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez 's girlfriend will give birth any day now ... and Jose's estate believes a lawsuit filed against the pitcher's estate Friday is intended to mess with his family. As TMZ reported -- Jose and two friends were killed in a boating accident in September -- an autopsy later revealed the pitcher had alcohol and cocaine in his system at the time of the crash.
