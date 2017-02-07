Jack Sparrow is back with a filthy new look in Pirates of the...

The first full trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean 5 debuted during the Super Bowl yesterday, and it shows the CGI boating spectacle is definitely upping the anti. Subtitled Dead Men Tell No Tales, the trailer teases some big changes: it's about ghost pirates this time, not zombie ones, as Jack Sparrow is pursued by the vengeful Captain Salazar, played by Javier Bardem.

