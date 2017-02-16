Ilmor Marine introduces MV8 7.4L OPS recreational sterndrive engine
Ilmor Marine previewed its new MV8 7.4L OPS recreational sterndrive engine at the 2017 Miami International Boat Show. Paired with the company's One Drive sterndrive system, Ilmor has created a 480-plus HP powertrain solution for the recreational bowrider and cruiser markets, available in single and twin drive configurations later this spring.
