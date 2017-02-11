Highlight of winter: Annual Boat, Spo...

Highlight of winter: Annual Boat, Sport & Travel Show has something for everyone

The Ford 63rd Annual Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show is set to open Friday, Feb. 17, and runs through Sunday, Feb. 26. The event, which is dubbed as the largest of its kind in the country, takes place at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. With over 700,000 square feet of exhibits and special features in six giant buildings, the "Sport Show" is sure to have something for everyone who enjoys spending time outdoors.

