Guilty plea over St Bathans lake death

Inexperience and errors in judgement caused the death of 12-year-old Jack Martin after a boating accident on the Blue Lake at St Bathans just over a year ago, the Alexandra District Court has heard. Sam Robert Pringle , of Gimmerburn, appeared before Judge Michael Turner on a charge of operating a ship in a manner which caused unnecessary danger to Jack Thomas Laurie Martin on December 26, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Otago Daily Times.