Gueydan man busted for alleged drug possession during boating safety check

Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited a 31-year-old Gueydan man for alleged drug charges during a boating safety check in Vermilion Parish on Jan. 28. According to a news release, Brien K. Klumpp was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a firearm while in possession of illegal drugs. He also was cited for safe boating infractions including failing to comply with personal flotation device and kill switch requirements, improper boat numbers and no fire extinguisher, the release states.

