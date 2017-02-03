Four injured in boating accident

12 hrs ago

At approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 the Boca Grande Fire Department and the Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at the Innlet on 12th Street, where a boat that had struck a pole in the water just south of Three Sisters Island was located. Four people were transported to Bayfront Hospital in Port Charlotte after being injured in the accident.

