Four injured in boating accident
At approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 the Boca Grande Fire Department and the Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at the Innlet on 12th Street, where a boat that had struck a pole in the water just south of Three Sisters Island was located. Four people were transported to Bayfront Hospital in Port Charlotte after being injured in the accident.
