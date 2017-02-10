Families of two men killed in boat cr...

Families of two men killed in boat crash suing estate of late Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez

The parents of the two men killed in a boating accident last September along with Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez are filing negligence and personal injury lawsuits in Miami against the All-Star's estate, each seeking $2 million. The lawsuits set the stage for a long-term battle over Fernandez's estate, which had more potential value than actual assets at the time of his death.

Chicago, IL

