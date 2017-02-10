Families of two men killed in boat crash suing estate of late Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez

The parents of the two men killed in a boating accident last September along with Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez are filing negligence and personal injury lawsuits in Miami against the All-Star's estate, each seeking $2 million. The lawsuits set the stage for a long-term battle over Fernandez's estate, which had more potential value than actual assets at the time of his death.

