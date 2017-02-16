Ethics Board clears Roth: Board says ...

Ethics Board clears Roth: Board says prosecutor has right to testify

County Prosecutor Mitch Roth was cleared Tuesday of allegations he violated the county ethics code when he testified about perceived corruption in the Department of Land and Natural Resources at an Oct. 28 Land Board hearing in Honolulu. The county Board of Ethics voted 3-0, with one member abstaining, to dismiss the charge levied by a state official, based on a lack of probable cause.

