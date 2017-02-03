Destin council to discuss boatload of proposed rules

DESTIN – The City Council tonight plans to consider a proposed ordinance that would require the owners of local businesses that rent pontoon boats, Jet Skis and other “livery vessels” to file permits and pay a $75-per-vessel fee to the city by April 15. The City Council Jan. 17 had passed a motion to approve the first reading of the ordinance, which calls for the permits and permit fees to be submitted on an annual basis. Destin officials say these measures could lead to safer boating in the often busy Destin Harbor, as well as within other waterways within the city.

