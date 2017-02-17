Deputy rescues family from sinking boat

Deputies received a call about a family of four with a two-month-old baby that were in a distress after the vessel they were on started taking on water. The family was boating on the Manatee River, just east of the train drawbridge around 10:56 p.m. when the incident occurred and the deputy responded to the incident at the Regatta Point Marina.

