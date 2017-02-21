Deal strikes new lease of life for popular town boating lake
An agreement has finally been reached after years of talks to safeguard Helston's most popular and much-loved open space. It will see the transfer the management of the boating lake and land at Coronation Park from Cornwall Council to the South Kerrier Alliance.
