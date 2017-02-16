Cub Scouts Learn Boating Safety

United States Coast Guard Auxiliary , Marco Island, Flotilla 95 Flotilla Commander Doug Bartlett presented several topics related to Recreational Boating Safety to the Cub Scouts of Pack 234, Marco Island, at their January meeting. Using several visual aids, Bartlett engaged the youngsters by having them try on life jackets, make emergency calls on a marine radio, and try their hand at some basic knot tying.

