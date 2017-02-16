Cub Scouts Learn Boating Safety
United States Coast Guard Auxiliary , Marco Island, Flotilla 95 Flotilla Commander Doug Bartlett presented several topics related to Recreational Boating Safety to the Cub Scouts of Pack 234, Marco Island, at their January meeting. Using several visual aids, Bartlett engaged the youngsters by having them try on life jackets, make emergency calls on a marine radio, and try their hand at some basic knot tying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D...
|Feb 8
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC