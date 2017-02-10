County seeks funds for Lucerne boat l...

County seeks funds for Lucerne boat launch

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Lake County Record-Bee

LUCERNE >> Lake County is requesting a $434,000 grant to make repairs, enhance or rebuild the boat launching facility in Lucerne. The Lucerne Harbor Boat Launch Improvement project will look to input tie-up facilities with better access for transient boaters at the harbor and make improvements for current facilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake County Record-Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boating Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... Feb 8 Lift 2
News Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10) Dec '16 King 112
News Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Steverino 69
Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16) Jul '16 6978hkrjh 1
News Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Johnny South Knox... 3
News OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16) May '16 PFD 1
News Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16) May '16 SWAT practices there 1
See all Boating Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boating Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,387 • Total comments across all topics: 278,746,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC