County seeks funds for Lucerne boat launch
LUCERNE >> Lake County is requesting a $434,000 grant to make repairs, enhance or rebuild the boat launching facility in Lucerne. The Lucerne Harbor Boat Launch Improvement project will look to input tie-up facilities with better access for transient boaters at the harbor and make improvements for current facilities.
