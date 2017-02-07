Coroner identifies 21-year-old Goose Creek man who drowned in Cooper River
A man who died after a boating accident on the Cooper River has been identified as a 21-year-old Goose Creek resident. Hunter Morris' death on Sunday afternoon has been ruled an accidental drowning, according to Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury.
