Community bands together to help save...

Community bands together to help save lives on North Shore

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

After years of effort and fundraising, as well as generous contributions from major funders, 'North Shore Rescue' is being launched in a public ceremony at Browns Bay Marine Centre this Saturday 4 March, from 1:00pm. Shoppers at a popular North Shore market have helped contribute $250,000 to the build cost of a new, purpose built Coastguard Rescue Vessel, which will be launched this Saturday 4 March to serve one of the busiest boating areas in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boating Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... Feb 8 Lift 2
News Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10) Dec '16 King 112
News Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Steverino 69
Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16) Jul '16 6978hkrjh 1
News Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Johnny South Knox... 3
News OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16) May '16 PFD 1
News Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16) May '16 SWAT practices there 1
See all Boating Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boating Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,121 • Total comments across all topics: 279,192,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC