Community bands together to help save lives on North Shore
After years of effort and fundraising, as well as generous contributions from major funders, 'North Shore Rescue' is being launched in a public ceremony at Browns Bay Marine Centre this Saturday 4 March, from 1:00pm. Shoppers at a popular North Shore market have helped contribute $250,000 to the build cost of a new, purpose built Coastguard Rescue Vessel, which will be launched this Saturday 4 March to serve one of the busiest boating areas in the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D...
|Feb 8
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC