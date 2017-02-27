Community bands together to help save lives on North Shore

After years of effort and fundraising, as well as generous contributions from major funders, 'North Shore Rescue' is being launched in a public ceremony at Browns Bay Marine Centre this Saturday 4 March, from 1:00pm. Shoppers at a popular North Shore market have helped contribute $250,000 to the build cost of a new, purpose built Coastguard Rescue Vessel, which will be launched this Saturday 4 March to serve one of the busiest boating areas in the country.

