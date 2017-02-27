City rejects plan to add more enforcement staff for river noise
The city is going to take a wait and see approach to noise complaints on the North Saskatchewan river. City councillors on the community and public services committee recommended Monday to city staff that park rangers and city police should be able to enforce the rules that are already in place, as long as they make their presence known to boaters on the river.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 900 CHML AM.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D...
|Feb 8
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC