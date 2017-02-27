City rejects plan to add more enforce...

City rejects plan to add more enforcement staff for river noise

The city is going to take a wait and see approach to noise complaints on the North Saskatchewan river. City councillors on the community and public services committee recommended Monday to city staff that park rangers and city police should be able to enforce the rules that are already in place, as long as they make their presence known to boaters on the river.

Chicago, IL

