Cheney woman charged with embezzling $14,000 from memorial benefit fund - Thu, 16 Feb 2017 PST

The bodies of Justin M. Luhr, Justin T. Honken and Caitlin A. Breeze were recovered from Lake Coeur d'Alene on Aug. 3 after a boating crash on July 30. Katie Rafter is facing charges of stealing about $14,000 from a memorial benefit fund set up by the families of Luhr and Honken. Spokane County deputies arrested a Cheney businesswoman suspected of stealing money from a memorial fund set up to aid the families of two men killed in a July boating accident on Lake Coeur d'Alene.

