Captain Bob Warns Against Starting Boating Taxi Service
People are always looking for a way to make extra money and, living at the lake, one easy thought is to run your own taxi service on the water. Captain Bob May warns, however, that charging for boat rides anywhere on the lake is illegal without a Coast Guard License and, if you're looking for someone to drive you around, it's best to go with a licensed boater.
