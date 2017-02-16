Britons injured in Norway boating acc...

Britons injured in Norway boating accident

Almost two dozen people, most thought be British tourists, were injured when a speedboat hit a water fountain near the town of Harstad, local media reported. The incident is thought to have happened at around 3pm local time when a rigid-inflatable boat collided with a fountain in the harbour.

