Boating Sales Post YOY Gains During January

Driven by the three boat types that have been the industry's strongest sellers since the last recession ended, recreational boatbuilders and dealers began 2017 with high single-digit January gains. Soundings Trade Only reported that sales rose 8% in the main powerboat segments to 3,584 and 9.5% industrywide to 5,062 from the same month last year in 28 states that represent about 59% of the U.S. market, according to Statistical Surveys Inc. The gains were concentrated among fiberglass outboard boats and aluminum fishing and pontoon boats.

