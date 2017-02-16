Boating Sales Post YOY Gains During January
Driven by the three boat types that have been the industry's strongest sellers since the last recession ended, recreational boatbuilders and dealers began 2017 with high single-digit January gains. Soundings Trade Only reported that sales rose 8% in the main powerboat segments to 3,584 and 9.5% industrywide to 5,062 from the same month last year in 28 states that represent about 59% of the U.S. market, according to Statistical Surveys Inc. The gains were concentrated among fiberglass outboard boats and aluminum fishing and pontoon boats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RV Business.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D...
|Feb 8
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC