Boating clubs left furious as nationa...

Boating clubs left furious as national park close public slipway on Loch Lomond

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Record

The controversial move to close the Millarochy Bay - one of just two public slipways on Loch Lomond - has been met with anger by locals, who will no longer be allowed to use the slipway as of April. Calum, president of the Loch Lomond Freestyle Jet Ski Club at the Duncan Mills Slipway, which will be the only slipway open to the public as of April this year A Balloch boating club has blasted the national park for closing one of the only two public slipways on Loch Lomond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boating Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10) Dec '16 King 112
News GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... Sep '16 A L Nusser 1
News Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Steverino 69
Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16) Jul '16 6978hkrjh 1
News Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Johnny South Knox... 3
News OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16) May '16 PFD 1
News Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16) May '16 SWAT practices there 1
See all Boating Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boating Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,821 • Total comments across all topics: 278,657,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC