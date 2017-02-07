Boating clubs left furious as national park close public slipway on Loch Lomond
The controversial move to close the Millarochy Bay - one of just two public slipways on Loch Lomond - has been met with anger by locals, who will no longer be allowed to use the slipway as of April. Calum, president of the Loch Lomond Freestyle Jet Ski Club at the Duncan Mills Slipway, which will be the only slipway open to the public as of April this year A Balloch boating club has blasted the national park for closing one of the only two public slipways on Loch Lomond.
