BLNR defers decision on fining alleged illegal lava tour operator

Read more: West Hawaii Today

The state Board of Land and Natural Resources voted Friday to defer a decision about whether the operator of an allegedly illegal lava boat tour should be fined $10,000. The state Department of Land and Natrual Resources Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation alleges Henry Pomroy launched lava tours at the Pohoiki boat ramp multiple times, charging $150 to $175 per person to see lava flow into the ocean.

