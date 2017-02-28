Be safe boating: Sign up for free class for teens this weekend

Here's a class for people of all ages that could save lives when you're enjoying an afternoon on the Intracoastal Waterway or the open ocean. The Palm Beach Power Squadron's safe boating course is 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Palm Beach Power Squadron's Headquarters at 1126 Old Dixie Highway, a half mile south of Northlake Boulevard, in Lake Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.