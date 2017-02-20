At watermen's request, Kent Narrows opens temporarily for shellfish harvesting
Kent Narrows waters in Queen Anne's County have been temporarily reopened for oyster and clam harvesting, the Maryland Department of the Environment announced last week. The change, which went into effect Monday, came after local watermen asked the state to consider a seasonal opening of Kent Narrows for harvesting, MDE said.
