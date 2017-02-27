Arizona Boaters Urged to 'Spring Aboard' with Boating Safety Course
The Arizona Game and Fish Department , in partnership with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators , is encouraging the state's boating and watercraft users to Spring Aboard and prepare for the boating season by enrolling in a safety education course. Spring Aboard is a national campaign that runs from March 19 to 25 and encourages boaters to protect themselves and their passengers by taking a safety course before stepping onto a boat or watercraft.
