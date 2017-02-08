Andover Rotary Club - Report publishe...

Andover Rotary Club - Report published in December 2016

ANTON Rotary Club, which meets every Thursday evening for a few hours at the Oak public house in Smannell, has been able to raise in excess of A 12,000 for local charities this past year. Their president, Barry Hawgood, until the middle of this year, says he has been delighted by the way the club has achieved such a high rate of success in raising funds that have been distributed to various local charities in Andover.

