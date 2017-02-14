All Things Boating Spotlighted In Ocean City This Holiday Weekend
As residents deal with chilling temperatures in the remaining days of winter, this weekend's 34th Annual Seaside Boat Show gives the resort community hope for the warmer months to come. This President's Day weekend, 350 boats, 140 exhibits and 50 dealers will overtake the Roland E. Powell Convention Center, where visitors can view and purchase watercraft equipment, as well as learn about the industry's newest water-related technology.
