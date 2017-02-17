A boating holiday around Portugal's Amieira Marina
Set sail around Europe's biggest man made lake for sun, sea and off the beaten track adventure, says Liz Connor The Algarve has long been tempting Brits to its sun-soaked shores, but Portugal boasts a very well kept secret for short-haul holidaymakers who want to avoid heaving crowds of tourists this summer. If you've ever fancied the idea of living on a houseboat, The Great Lake Alqueva, Europe's biggest man made lake, offers savvy travellers the chance to pilot their own private vessel around this spectacularly beautiful stretch of water, while hopping along the sleepy historic towns and ancient fortified villages that lie on its peripheries.
