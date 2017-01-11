Yachts float toward masses
Sales of yachts are down due to slowing economic growth and the government's austerity policies, but yacht clubs have found a new way to generate income: boat rentals. According to Yang Xinfa, deputy secretary-general of the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry, the yacht industry has been undergoing a sharp decline in the past five years.
