With boating season approaching, Hurr...

With boating season approaching, Hurricane Matthew debris still clogs area waterways

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

Harbour Town Yacht Basin harbormaster Nancy Cappelmann and Ed Johnson, caption of Palmetto Bluff's excursion boat, Grace, talk, on Nov. 16, 2016, about the problem of floating and submerged debris in local waters since the hurricane struck on Oct. 8. Workers assess the damage of docks at Palmetto Bay Marina on Hilton Head Island. The docks were destroyed by Hurricane Matthew, which hit the island on Oct. 8. With the start of boating season only a couple of months away, Hurricane Matthew storm debris continues to bob in Beaufort County's waterways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boating Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10) Dec 21 King 112
News GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... Sep '16 A L Nusser 1
News Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Steverino 69
Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16) Jul '16 6978hkrjh 1
News Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Johnny South Knox... 3
News OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16) May '16 PFD 1
News Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16) May '16 SWAT practices there 1
See all Boating Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boating Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,494 • Total comments across all topics: 277,889,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC