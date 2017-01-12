With boating season approaching, Hurricane Matthew debris still clogs area waterways

Harbour Town Yacht Basin harbormaster Nancy Cappelmann and Ed Johnson, caption of Palmetto Bluff's excursion boat, Grace, talk, on Nov. 16, 2016, about the problem of floating and submerged debris in local waters since the hurricane struck on Oct. 8. Workers assess the damage of docks at Palmetto Bay Marina on Hilton Head Island. The docks were destroyed by Hurricane Matthew, which hit the island on Oct. 8. With the start of boating season only a couple of months away, Hurricane Matthew storm debris continues to bob in Beaufort County's waterways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.