Wisniewski Sentenced to 2-4 Years for...

Wisniewski Sentenced to 2-4 Years for Deadly Boating Accident

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Buffalo, NY A Tonawanda man will spend the next two to four years in prison for a deadly boating accident in 2015. In November, a jury convicted 51 year old Jeffrey Wisniewski of Criminally Negligent Homicide, two counts of Operating a Vessel While Under the Influence of Alcohol, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Unlawful Possession of Marihuana for the boat crash on Ellicott Creek in the Town of Tonawanda that claimed the life of 16-year old Avery Gardner of Lockport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boating Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10) Dec 21 King 112
News GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... Sep '16 A L Nusser 1
News Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Steverino 69
Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16) Jul '16 6978hkrjh 1
News Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Johnny South Knox... 3
News OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16) May '16 PFD 1
News Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16) May '16 SWAT practices there 1
See all Boating Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boating Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,343 • Total comments across all topics: 278,086,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC