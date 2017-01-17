Wisniewski Sentenced to 2-4 Years for Deadly Boating Accident

Buffalo, NY A Tonawanda man will spend the next two to four years in prison for a deadly boating accident in 2015. In November, a jury convicted 51 year old Jeffrey Wisniewski of Criminally Negligent Homicide, two counts of Operating a Vessel While Under the Influence of Alcohol, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Unlawful Possession of Marihuana for the boat crash on Ellicott Creek in the Town of Tonawanda that claimed the life of 16-year old Avery Gardner of Lockport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.