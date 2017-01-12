Winterlude festivities to feature ice dragon boating, Canadian music acts
Thunder Bay electro-pop artist Coleman Hell, rocker David Usher and soulful singer Scott Helman are among the Canadian artists performing outdoor shows at Winterlude next month. Winterlude activities will include North America's first dragon boat race on ice, which will take place on the Rideau Canal Skateway.
